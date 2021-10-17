Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,235 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of CAI International worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $970.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. Research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

CAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

