Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,146 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Innoviva worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

