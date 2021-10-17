Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,665 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

