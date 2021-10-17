Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,706 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of IXUS opened at $73.14 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.