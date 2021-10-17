Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of MGP Ingredients worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

