Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head to Head Survey

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

54.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 19.86% 7.40% 5.08% Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 2.70 $2.32 billion $1.15 16.63 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.51 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 3 9 1 2.85 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 75.65%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 47.12%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.