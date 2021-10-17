Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0282

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $142,407.64 and $45.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.00303388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

