Beacon Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $2,625.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00027074 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.