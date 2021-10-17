Beam (BEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.44 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Beam has a market cap of $86.53 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003114 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,188,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

