BeatzCoin Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $216.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.