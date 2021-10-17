Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,288.16 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $92.75 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,288.16 or 0.02117701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00393411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.