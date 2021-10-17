Benchmark Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,137.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $8,137.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00202450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00091697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,892,968 coins and its circulating supply is 2,712,793 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

