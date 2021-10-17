BENQI Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and $3.15 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,980.09 or 0.99552634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.17 or 0.06166289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025717 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

