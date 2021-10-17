Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAC remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,649. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Better World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

