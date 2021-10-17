Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $137,102.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

