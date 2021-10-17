Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

