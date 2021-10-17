Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.92.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $296.05 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $308.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,395 shares of company stock valued at $62,402,801. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

