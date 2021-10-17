Binance Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $465.90 or 0.00764518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $78.33 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.