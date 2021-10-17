Binance USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.63 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.01 billion and $4.63 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00207120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,009,492,387 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

