BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. BinaryX has a market cap of $138.08 million and $31.81 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $75.19 or 0.00122841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001187 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00623140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,426,782 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,446 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.