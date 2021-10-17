Bintex Futures One Day Volume Tops $66,234.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $109,650.48 and $66,234.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.