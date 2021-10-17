Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.85 million and $1,083.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006814 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000119 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,606,865 coins and its circulating supply is 22,458,038 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

