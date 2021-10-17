Bit Digital (BTBT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bit Digital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bit Digital Competitors
|45.74%
|-42.67%
|2.38%
This table compares Bit Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bit Digital
|$21.07 million
|-$1.91 million
|160.29
|Bit Digital Competitors
|$4.14 billion
|$548.61 million
|16.73
Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Bit Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bit Digital
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Bit Digital Competitors
|351
|1301
|1557
|57
|2.40
Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.