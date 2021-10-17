Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $178,885.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $39.10 million and approximately $178,885.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $86.90 or 0.00141073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

