Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $172,350.14 and approximately $949.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,843.30 or 1.00024478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.00802734 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

