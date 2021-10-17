BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0010

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $985,229.34 and approximately $98,329.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00200937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00091797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

