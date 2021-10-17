Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $160,747.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,951.65 or 1.00018924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00308075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00511068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00192175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,675,696 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

