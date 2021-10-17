bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $820,263.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.62 million and $820,263.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

