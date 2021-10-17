Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and $500.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

