Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $18,242.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00289968 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.