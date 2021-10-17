Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits Market Capitalization of $250,410.20

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $250,410.20 and $343.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00224545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00112976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00124072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003209 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

