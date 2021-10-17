Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002426 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $79.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00225197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00112382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00124938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

