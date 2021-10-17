Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $290.72 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $173.03 or 0.00277580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $290.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,333.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.53 or 0.00992287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.00308741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00034497 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,872,152 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

