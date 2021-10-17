Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits One Day Volume of $144.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,475.23 and approximately $144.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,023.03 or 0.99968370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.10 or 0.00770118 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

