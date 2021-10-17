BitCore Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. BitCore has a market cap of $3.49 million and $358,348.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,893.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.66 or 0.06251314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.00303388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.19 or 0.01003691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00087789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00433498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00317234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00277508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

