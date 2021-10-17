BitGreen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,573.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00043320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00093216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.08 or 0.00389326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012833 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00036061 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

