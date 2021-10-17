Bitradio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $100,053.10 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00345412 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,527,777 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,772 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

