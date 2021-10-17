BitTorrent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $285.70 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $285.70 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00060290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011094 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003241 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

