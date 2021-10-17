Bitzeny Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $278,996.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00299008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

