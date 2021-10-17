BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $39,907,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,090,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

BJRI opened at $37.48 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $873.13 million, a PE ratio of -37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

