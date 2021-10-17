BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,711,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.00% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $652,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after buying an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

BJ opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

