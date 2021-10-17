Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Blackbaud worth $60,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

