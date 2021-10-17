BlackRock Inc. Acquires 748,696 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.83% of Cerus worth $79,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 80.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 833,891 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 64,633 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Cerus by 57.2% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,119,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 407,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 18.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 962,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 149,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

