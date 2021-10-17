BlackRock Inc. Buys 177,614 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of American National Group worth $86,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,355,000 after acquiring an additional 214,059 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in American National Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Group by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American National Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.