BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,474,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.34% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $79,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,231 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 864,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 861,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.50 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

