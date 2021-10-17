BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.13% of BRP Group worth $80,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 114,496 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.