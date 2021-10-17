BlackRock Inc. Has $79.90 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.14% of Energy Recovery worth $79,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $101,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.94 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

