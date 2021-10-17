BlackRock Inc. Has $82.84 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $82,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

