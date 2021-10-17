BlackRock Inc. Has $83.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $83,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ KC opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.