BlackRock Inc. Has $83.87 Million Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $83,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

